Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,955 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.27% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 75,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,922. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

