Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 754.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 60,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,858 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 558,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 3,671,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,037,469. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

