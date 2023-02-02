Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 703 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $209.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

