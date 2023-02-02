Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,925 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,878,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,001,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

