The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

