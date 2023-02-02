The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $54,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Allstate by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,132,000 after acquiring an additional 232,417 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

