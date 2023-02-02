The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 30,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

BA traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.00. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

