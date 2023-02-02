The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock valued at $35,781,359. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

