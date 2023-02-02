The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60 to $4.74 EPS.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 388,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

