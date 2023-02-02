The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 3.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $10.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.94. 2,041,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $372.12. The company has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.09 and a 200-day moving average of $304.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.