The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Down 5.1%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.84. 99,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 584,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.