The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.