The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after buying an additional 252,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $295.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

