TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 0.3%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). 295,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,019,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.41).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.78. The company has a market capitalization of £20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.57.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

