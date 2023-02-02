THORChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.30 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00008043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $624.80 million and $23.30 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00410134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.97 or 0.28785770 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00524795 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.