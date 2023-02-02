Threshold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $153.36 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $497.86 million and approximately $153.36 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,990,689.464257 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04989687 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $182,495,549.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

