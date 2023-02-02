Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,944,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,866,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Tilray Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

