TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.62

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 4911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Trading Down 11.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £824,042.40 and a PE ratio of 0.80.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

