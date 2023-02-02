Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.41 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.23 billion and $36.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00010144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00221160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002752 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00162389 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.43850433 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $39,935,305.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

