Traders Buy High Volume of Hanesbrands Put Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 48,783 put options on the company. This is an increase of 559% compared to the average daily volume of 7,401 put options.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 32,459,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,708. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

