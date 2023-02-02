Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $94.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.11 million, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Transcat by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Transcat by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Transcat by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 155,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

