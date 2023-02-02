Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $11.04 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

