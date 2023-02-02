Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 34,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Transphorm from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $252.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 111.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transphorm by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 45.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 911,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 286,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,675,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

