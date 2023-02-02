Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 1,671 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sandra Calvin sold 905 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $19,819.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 984,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

