Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $57,627.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 984,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

