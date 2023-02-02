Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,305 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $370.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

