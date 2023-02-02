Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $25.62 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

