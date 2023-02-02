Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $32.70 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

