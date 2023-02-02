Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $14.35. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 2,040 shares changing hands.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

