Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $14.35. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 2,040 shares changing hands.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.