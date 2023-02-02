Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

