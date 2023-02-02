Umee Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315,234.33 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Umee token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $315,234.33 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00408180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,833.29 or 0.28651253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00525369 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

