Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 3.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unilever by 697.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 676,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,335. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

