Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.09 or 0.00030119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $257.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00420413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.99815786 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 604 active market(s) with $159,222,841.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

