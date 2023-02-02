United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,768.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.48. 431,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.