United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,768.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.48. 431,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 109,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.