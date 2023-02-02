UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and $2.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00014151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00420663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.36317738 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,426,302.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

