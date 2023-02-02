Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.31 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $71.77 million and $3.31 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00029817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00412308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.67 or 0.28941014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00552223 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.