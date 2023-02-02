Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $434.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Articles

