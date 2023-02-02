Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

