Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,957. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.