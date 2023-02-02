Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.75 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,771. The stock has a market cap of $787.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

