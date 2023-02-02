Ventas, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

