Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 3% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $166,409.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,562.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00420663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00733188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00581624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181192 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,027,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

