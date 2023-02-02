Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.33.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 100.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
