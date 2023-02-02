Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Vicinity Motor has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 100.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vicinity Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicinity Motor stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vicinity Motor Corp. ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Rating ) by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Vicinity Motor worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

