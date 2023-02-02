Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 555,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,592. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $13,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

