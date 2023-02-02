Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.05 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00017204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $110.16 million and $18.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00219654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.04777078 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,998,630.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.