Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.04 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $4.04 or 0.00017177 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $109.92 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.04777078 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,998,630.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

