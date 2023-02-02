Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $113.33 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00017516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00221211 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.04777078 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,998,630.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

