Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Walmart worth $1,054,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $144.50. 499,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,255. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

