Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 0.2 %

WJG opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,780.00. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 76.19 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.40).

Watkin Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In other news, insider Francis Salway purchased 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($61,813.02).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

