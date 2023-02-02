Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salesforce (CRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2023 – Salesforce had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/17/2023 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

1/11/2023 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

1/9/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $140.00.

1/5/2023 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $195.00 to $175.00.

12/19/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Salesforce was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

12/8/2022 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a PE ratio of 613.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,328,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,328,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

